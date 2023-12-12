Prince George's County

Man hit, killed by vehicle on Riggs Road in Prince George's County

By Juliana Valencia, News4 Reporter

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after being hit by a vehicle in Prince George’s County, Maryland, early Tuesday, police say.

Officers found the man, described as a pedestrian, lying in the street near Riggs and Chillum roads at about 6 a.m., Prince George’s County police said.

The location is near an intersection with a carwash and a 7-Eleven.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No additional details were released.

The driver of the vehicle remained and cooperated with police.

Riggs Road was closed for several hours for investigators.

Another pedestrian was hit and killed overnight along Branch Avenue in Camp Springs. That driver remained at the scene, police said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

