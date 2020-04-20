Amtrak

Man Hit by Train in Southwest DC; Rail Service Delayed

By Andrea Swalec

Train in Southwest DC
DC Fire & EMS

A man was hit and killed by a train in Southwest D.C. Monday morning and train traffic in the area has been stopped. 

The man was struck in the 1300 block of Maryland Avenue SW, the D.C. fire department said on Twitter at 7:30 a.m.

Amtrak, VRE and CSX trains are stopped in the area, the department said. 

VRE advised passengers to “consider detraining at Crystal City or Alexandria and take Metro.” 

Information was not immediately released on the man’s name or age, why he may have been on the tracks or what kind of train hit him. A photo from the fire department shows a stopped VRE train.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

