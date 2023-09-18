Man hit by tour bus while walking near White House

A tour bus hit a man who was walking near a park just south of the White House in Washington, D.C., Monday afternoon, authorities say.

The man is in critical condition after the crash at 17th Street and Constitution Avenue NW about 3:35 p.m., D.C. Fire and EMS said. The intersection is between The Ellipse and the Washington Monument.

It's unclear at this time if the man was walking in a crosswalk or what the circumstances were leading up to the crash.

