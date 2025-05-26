Man killed by stray shot into his Northwest DC home

A stray shot flew into a man’s home in Northwest D.C. on Sunday evening and killed him, police say they believe according to an initial investigation.

The name of the man killed was not immediately released.

Stream NBC4 newscasts for free right here, right now. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Officers were called to an apartment building in the 1500 block of Ogden Street, in the Columbia Heights neighborhood, at about 6:20 p.m., Executive Asst. Chief Andre Wright told reporters later Sunday.

The man was found in an apartment suffering from a gunshot wound. D.C. medics treated the man but he died, Wright said, calling his death “tragic.”

We have the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Police believe a shot someone fired outside flew into the man’s home and killed him, and that the man was not the intended target.

“We don’t believe that this shooting, which happened in the rear of this location, has anything to do with him,” Wright said.

It wasn’t immediately clear if anyone was home with the shooting victim at the time.

Officers were searching for clues and working to speak with potential witnesses. No information on a suspect was released.

Police will seek justice for the victim, his family and his community, Wright said.

“We can’t shrink in fear. I think that’s what these perpetrators want – but they’re wrong. And so we intend to stand alongside this family and community and bring justice to this community, and for as long as it takes, stay here to help restore the sense of peace that every community deserves,” he said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police. A $25,000 reward for information is available.

D.C. crime statistics show homicides are down 8% this year compared to the same period last year, with 61 victims this year and 66 last year. Reports of violent crime are down 22%.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.

Get the D.C. area's top news and weather delivered to your inbox every morning. Sign up for First & 4Most, our free newsletter.