Man Gets Two Life Sentences for Burtonsville Murders

A judge sentenced a man to two life sentences without the possibility of parole for fatally shooting two people sitting in a car in Burtonsville, Maryland, in 2018.

Ashley Dickinson, 34, worked in human resources and lived in Alexandria, Virginia. On the night of Feb. 15, 2018, she drove Joshua Frazier, 29, to Aldora Circle in Burtonsville, where Frazier expected to collect money from Gregory Jones, a West Virginia man who owed him $900 for a previous heroin sale, according to police.

Frazier and Dickinson were shot execution style as they sat in the vehicle, prosecutors said. They believe Dickinson was killed to prevent her from being a witness.

Cellphone records and ballistics evidence – bullets from another shooting – led police to Jones.

Social media video prosecutors say shows Jones with a gun in his hand was introduced during court proceedings.

“This was a case the people in my office and the police department remained dedicated to to bring the killer, the executioner of these two young people, to justice,” Montgomery County State’s Attorney John McCarthy said.

Frazier worked as a personal trainer in Virginia and had previously served six years for a 2008 murder.

His uncle, Derrick Willis, said he takes some comfort in knowing Friday’s sentence means Jones will likely never leave prison.

“It’s very sad, but it’s good for us to get the conviction that we have,” Willis said.

Dickinson’s mother spoke of a feeling of loss that is never ending.

“It’s been a long road,” Susan Dickinson said. “It’s been hard for both families.”

“Life goes on in our families, and we’re missing someone very important,” she said.

Jones, 28, also received a sentence of 30 years on a handgun charge.

Jones’ cousin, who was also believed to be involved, was shot to death by police after a nightclub shooting in West Virginia two days after the double murder.