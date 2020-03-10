Man Gallops Through DC on Horse, But It Isn’t His First Rodeo

People in Northeast D.C. couldn’t believe their eyes when they saw a man on a horse trotting along the unit block of M street NE.

And no, it was not just your average Mustang, which shares a name with the horse breed and the car brand. This ride definitely had hooves instead of wheels.

A video of the scene posted on Twitter by Alexi McCammond, Reporter for Axios, has already gained over 1.5 million views.

"DC WHAT is happening," McCammond said in her tweet.

DC WHAT is happening pic.twitter.com/g25zDRlBBQ — Alexi McCammond (@alexi) March 9, 2020

The clip shows the man and horse turning the streets of D.C. into their own rodeo, galloping freely as cars pass by.

Other Twitter users chimed in, naturally taking the opportunity to rack up those likes and retweets by crafting clever jokes.

“The One Horseman. The other 3 are under quarantine” said Twitter user @WaPaRow.

Another similar joke was made by @ascending_peaks: “The Virus is coming. The Virus is coming.” An homage to Paul Revere.

Surprisingly, this wasn’t the man’s first rodeo.

News4 has confirmed this is the same man who had a group of alpacas escape his petting zoo in January.

The mystery horseman is from Clinton, Maryland.