Man Found Shot Multiple Times on DC-295: Police

A man was found shot multiple times on DC Route 295 overnight Tuesday, shutting down the busy road for hours.

The man was found conscious and breathing about 1 a.m. on DC-295 northbound near the exit for Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue, police said. Police are investigating whether he was a driver or passenger.

The man was rushed to the hospital, police said.

A black SUV with shattered windows was towed away from the scene shortly before the road reopened about 5 a.m.

Northbound lanes of DC-295 from Nannie Helen Burroughs Avenue to Eastern Avenue NE were shut down for hours.

Police didn’t immediately release details on a possible suspect.

