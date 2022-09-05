Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are looking for a suspect and a motive.
If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the @PGCrimeSolvers.