Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

The incident happened on Monday morning

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect and a motive.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the @PGCrimeSolvers.

