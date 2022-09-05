Man Found Shot and Killed in Hyattsville Parking Lot

A man was found shot and killed in a parking lot in Hyattsville, Maryland, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 Block of 23 Avenue, about a mile west of the University of Maryland campus at 1 a.m. Police found an adult male in a parking lot with gunshots wounds, the Prince George's County police said in a statement.

FATAL SHOOTING: Detectives are on the scene of a fatal shooting in the 7700 block of 23rd Ave. Prelim: At approx 12:55am officers responded for a shooting. Once on scene they discovered an adult male in a parking lot with trauma to the body. He was pronounced dead on the scene. pic.twitter.com/zLOwuFIe5X — PGPDNEWS (@PGPDNews) September 5, 2022

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are looking for a suspect and a motive.

If anyone has information, they are asked to contact the @PGCrimeSolvers.