Man Found Fatally Shot Outside Southern Avenue Metro Station: Authorities

A man was found shot and killed in the parking lot of the Southern Avenue Metro station in Oxon Hill, Maryland, on Sunday.
Metro Transit Police said they found the man dead at the scene with a gunshot wound at around 4:45 p.m..
Green Line trains were bypassing the Southern Avenue station, and bus service was established. The station has since reopened.
This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.
