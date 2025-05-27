Northwest DC

Man found fatally shot on 14th Street off Logan Circle

The deadly shooting follows a dangerous weekend in D.C.

By Andrea Swalec

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found with a fatal gunshot wound on 14th Street NW early Tuesday, authorities say.

Officers responded about 4 a.m. to the 1600 block of 14th Street NW near Q Street, a few blocks north of Logan Circle.

They found a man who had been fatally shot. His name and age were not immediately released.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

Streets in the area were shut down during the morning rush hour.

The deadly shooting follows a dangerous weekend in D.C. that included the killing of a man by a stray gunshot into his Columbia Heights home Sunday evening and a triple shooting in Congress Heights that killed one man and injured two others on the afternoon of Memorial Day.

CORRECTION (May 27, 2025, 8:55 a.m.): An earlier version of this story said the shooting happened on 14th Street near S Street instead of Q Street.

