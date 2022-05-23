Fatal Shooting

Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Tent Near DC's Thomas Circle

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found fatally shot inside a tent near Thomas Circle in Northwest D.C. on Monday morning, police say. A homicide investigation is underway.

The name of the man who was killed was not immediately released. 

The search for the shooter is underway. 

Officers responded to Thomas Circle just before 10 a.m. after gunshots were heard. The shooting victim and a handgun were found in a tent on the east side of the circle, police said. 

No information on a suspect or possible motive was immediately released. 

Part of the area was closed off as of midday.

