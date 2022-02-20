Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car That Crashed into Maryland Home: Police

One man was found fatally shot inside a car that crashed into a Prince George’s County home Saturday, and another man was found with a gunshot wound nearby, police said.

Prince George's County police said officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to the home on Forest Terrace near Kentland Park in the Landover area.

Video from the scene shows a sedan stopped near what appears to be a door into the home, with a large hole in the wall.

When investigating the crash, officers noticed a man in the driver's seat had been shot. He died at the scene, police said.

The other man was found nearby, suffering from a gunshot wound. He's expected to survive, police said.

It's unclear how the two men are connected.

Police said detectives were still working to identify a suspect and motive on Sunday morning. Detectives want to hear from anyone who might have information about the shooting.

