Man Found Fatally Shot in District Heights: Police

A man was found shot to death Monday morning in District Heights, Maryland, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 6200 block of Alpine Street at about 2 a.m. and found a man outside with gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police said.

The victim died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.