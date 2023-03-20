gun violence

Man Found Fatally Shot in District Heights: Police

By Allison Hageman

NBC Washington

A man was found shot to death Monday morning in District Heights, Maryland, police say.

Officers were called to a shooting in the 6200 block of Alpine Street at about 2 a.m. and found a man outside with gunshot wounds, the Prince George’s County police said.

The victim died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Detectives are working to establish a suspect and motive.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Anyone with information is asked to call @PGCrimeSolvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

This article tagged under:

gun violencePrince George's County
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations Consumer Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us