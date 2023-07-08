Man found dead in Silver Spring parking garage after police called to investigate shooting

A man was found dead inside a public parking garage in Silver Spring early Saturday morning, after police arrived to investigate reports of gunfire.

Just before 3 a.m., Montgomery County Police responded to "multiple calls for shots fired" inside a parking garage near Thayer and Silver Spring Avenues, police said in a news release.

When officers arrived to Parking Garage 3, they found a man with a gunshot wound on the first floor of the garage.

That man was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not yet been publicly identified, with police waiting to contact his loved ones.

Police are now looking for a suspect, and investigating the homicide to find out who may have shot the man and why.

The shooting took place early in the morning on the same day Montgomery County planned to start charging for parking in public garages on Saturdays.

Before July 8, the county's parking garages, lots and street meters in Bethesda and Silver Spring had free Saturday parking.

Money from the garages will help pay for new safety and security measures, including better lighting and cameras, at parking facilities in downtown Bethesda, Silver Spring and Wheaton, the Montgomery County Department of Transportation said in a statement.

That change came after the killing of a husband and father of three in the Wayne Avenue parking garage -- a different garage in downtown Silver Spring -- in December.