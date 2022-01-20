Man Found Dead in Maryland Home With Over 100 Snakes

A man was found dead in a home with more than 100 snakes Wednesday in Charles County, Maryland, officials say. The snakes, some venomous, all were in cages when sheriff’s deputies arrived.

The man, whose name was not immediately released, was found in a house in Pomfret. A medical examiner will determine his cause of death.

The Charles County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a neighbor at about 6 p.m. asking for deputies to conduct a welfare check. The caller hadn’t seen his neighbor on Raphael Drive in a while.

When deputies arrived, they found the man unresponsive and the house full of snakes.

Animal control officials responded to the house and found the biggest snake collection they had ever seen, county spokeswoman Jennifer Harris said. The collection included venomous snakes that are illegal to keep in Maryland, she said.

The breeds found in the home included pythons, rattlesnakes, cobras and black mambas, Harris said.

Charles County animal control officials were able to isolate the non-venomous snakes. They brought in an expert from North Carolina to handle the venomous snakes.

The snakes appeared to have been cared for meticulously, the county spokeswoman said. Officials believe every snake is accounted for.

