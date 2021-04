A man was found dead near a stairwell in a Fairfax County parking garage and a person of interest is in custody, police say.

Officers responded to the 5100 block of Leesburg Pike in the Bailey’s Crossroads area about 3:30 a.m. Saturday, the Fairfax County Police Department said.

Police identified a person of interest and took them into custody for questioning, police said.

There’s no threat to public safety, police said.

