Man Fires Flare Gun at Other Man's Face in Bowie Road Rage Incident

Police are searching for a man who was caught on surveillance video firing a flare gun at another man’s face Saturday in a road rage incident in Bowie.

Officers were called to the 1500 block of Excelsior Drive in Bowie Town Center around 11 a.m. for reports of a shooting. An investigation found that there was a road rage incident near the corner of Highbridge Road and Annapolis Road, Bowie City Police said.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

The suspect then allegedly followed the victim to the 1500 block of Excelsior Drive, where they both got out of their vehicles and there was a confrontation.

At the end of the argument, the suspect pulled out a flare gun and shot the victim in the face, police said.

The victim suffered injuries that are not life-threatening.

The Bowie Police Dept is investigating a confirmed shooting incident which took place this morning, January 1, 2022, in the 1500 Blk of Excelsior Dr. Video footage captured the incident, partially shown here. Should you have info on this incident, contact us at 240-544-5700. pic.twitter.com/NKHbdkglwN — Bowie Police Department (@BowiePDNews) January 1, 2022

Police said the suspect is a man between 20 and 25 years old. He has a light complexion and black, wavy, shoulder-length hair. He is possibly Hispanic or Black, about 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighs an estimated 150 lbs and was wearing a navy blue hoodie, jeans and tan work boots.

The vehicle he was driving was described as a white Ford pickup with a white cap on the bed.

The man is wanted for first degree assault.