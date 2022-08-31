Man Fired Shots Inside, Outside Georgetown Wawa Store

A man fired shots inside and outside the Wawa convenience store in Georgetown on Tuesday evening, D.C. police say.

No one was hurt, and police arrested the suspect, a Metropolitan Police Department commander told News4.

Officials received calls at about 5:15 p.m. about a man with a handgun inside the store in the 1200 block of Wisconsin Avenue NW, in an area just north of M Street NW and full of residents, shops and rush-hour traffic.

Officers arrived quickly and found the suspect, a man in his 30s or 40s, Cmdr. Duncan Bedlion said. His name was not immediately released.

Officers learned the man fired one shot inside the store and another shot outside, Bedlion said. No injuries were reported, and police are still looking for any property damage.

“Right now there’s no indication of it being a robbery attempt. There is indication of unusual behavior, so we’re going to explore that,” Bedlion said.

Streets in the area were closed.

Charges against the suspect are pending.

“We’re grateful that he’s off the streets right now,” Bedlion said.

Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.

