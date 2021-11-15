Man Fatally Struck on Sidewalk in Alexandria

A man died after he was hit by an SUV when its driver jumped a sidewalk on Saturday night in Alexandria, Virginia.

Roy Saravia, 46, was the victim, his family said. He was a husband, father and grandfather.

The crash happened at about 8:10 p.m. in the 200 block of West Glebe Road, police said.

Saravia was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been heading home when the SUV hit him, his family said.

His daughter spoke about learning her father had been killed.

“She said, ‘I’m so sorry but your father has passed away,” Saravia’s daughter said. “All I remember is that I just started screaming that I wanted my dad back.”

Saravia’s wife wept as she told Telemundo 44 they were married 30 years.

Security camera footage obtained by News4 shows the moment the driver made a left turn, jumped the sidewalk and hit Saravia, who then became trapped under the vehicle. The driver did not get out and instead rocked the SUV back and forth, the video shows. It was unclear why.

The driver of the SUV was uninjured and stayed at the scene until police arrived, authorities said. He hadn't been charged as of midday Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 703-746-6178 or 703-746-4444.

This is at least the fourth fatal pedestrian crash reported in Alexandria in the past year.

