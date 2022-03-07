Man Fatally Stabbed by Stepson in Bethesda Home: Police

A man was fatally stabbed inside his home in Bethesda, Maryland, on Sunday, and his 20-year-old stepson was charged in the crime.

David Beasley was killed, Montgomery County police said. He was 46.

Sergio Elysee Koyangbo was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. It wasn’t immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Beasley was the best friend of News4 employee Joe Cassano.

“He would make any situation great. If it was the worst circumstances, if David was there, it made it a little bit better,” Cassano said.

The longtime friends had planned to take a cross-country trip. They had quirky little customs, like using a torn dollar bill to determine who would pick up a bill for dinner.

“Dave was my brother,” Cassano said. “He’s everybody that crosses his path’s brother — anybody that grew up in this circle of friends.”

Beasley had worked since 1999 for Keener Management, a D.C. property management firm. He was a popular, valued employee, his coworkers said. "Many employees looked up to him like a brother," one coworker said.

Officers responded to the 5600 block of Lambeth Road at about 9:30 p.m. after a stabbing was reported, the police department said.

Beasley was found with injuries. He was treated by officers and medics, and then taken to a hospital, where he died.

“Detectives spoke with witnesses and determined that Koyangbo stabbed his father, Beasley,” police said in a statement.

Court documents say Koyangbo accused Beasley of searching his internet history, pulled a knife out of his sweatshirt and stabbed him in the chest.

Detectives “located items of evidentiary value” at the home, police said without elaborating.

Neighbors said they were shaken by the crime and that violence in the in the Greenwich Forest area is unusual.

A homicide investigation is underway.

Koyangbo is being held without bond and is due in court Tuesday.

“I don’t understand it. I really don’t. I don’t think I ever will, and I don’t think his friends or his family will ever understand this. It’s just so sad,” Cassano said.