Man Fatally Shot Near Audi Field in Southwest DC

By Allison Hageman

A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday, police say.

The man was shot in the 1500 Block of First Street near Audi Field at about 8:45 p.m., the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. His identity was not immediately released.

The area around the incident was blocked for the investigation.

Police are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

