Man Fatally Shot in Fairfax County; Search for Suspect Underway

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Authorities said they were called at about 8:50 p.m. by a neighbor who heard a disturbance and a gunshot in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive. First responders found a man in an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

Officers are on scene of a homicide investigation in the 7400 blk of Vernon Sq Dr, Alexandria section of FFX County. An adult man was found in an apartment w/an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body and pronounced deceased. Suspect left area in a car. More details to follow. pic.twitter.com/0UXI6IcCzh — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) August 8, 2021

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A suspect left the area in what police believe was an older model, dark gray Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side.

Police said there had been a gathering in the apartment and that the shooter and victim knew each other.

