Man Fatally Shot in Fairfax County; Search for Suspect Underway

By NBC Washington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was shot and killed Saturday in the Alexandria section of Fairfax County.

Authorities said they were called at about 8:50 p.m. by a neighbor who heard a disturbance and a gunshot in the 7400 block of Vernon Square Drive. First responders found a man in an apartment with an apparent gunshot wound to the upper body, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. A suspect left the area in what police believe was an older model, dark gray Chevy Impala with damage to the passenger side.

Police said there had been a gathering in the apartment and that the shooter and victim knew each other.

