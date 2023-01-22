gun violence

Man Fatally Shot in Southwest DC: Police

Police are investigating the incident as a homicide

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of First Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police said they found the man inside a residential building with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.

Things to Do DC 4 hours ago

Celebrating Lunar New Year with Dduk Guk at DC Area's Chiko

Northeast DC 14 hours ago

DC Officer Stabbed in the Face in Northeast: Authorities

This article tagged under:

gun violenceSouthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us