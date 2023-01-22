Man Fatally Shot in Southwest DC: Police

A man is dead after a shooting in Southwest D.C. on Saturday, police say.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 4700 block of First Street at about 10:40 p.m., according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Police said they found the man inside a residential building with gunshot wounds.

The man died at the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Get D.C. area news, weather forecasts and lifestyle content to your inbox. Signup for NBC Washington newsletters.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide. There is no word yet on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the D.C. police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.