Northwest DC

Man Fatally Shot in Northwest DC

The incident occurred in the 700 Block of T Street

By NBC Washington Staff

DC police car
NBC Washington

A man was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, authorities said.

Police heard gunshots and went to investigate in the 700 Block of T Street, Northwest, D.C. at 4 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Stephon Jenkins, 50, of Northwest, D.C.

A $25,000 award is being offered to anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest. People are asked to call the DC police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

voluntary manslaughter Sep 9

DC Man Pleads Guilty in Death of Girlfriend

gun violence Sep 9

Gunfire Hits Homes in Southeast DC Neighborhood

This article tagged under:

Northwest DCgun violenceMetropolitan Police Department
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds LX News The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us