Man Fatally Shot in Northwest DC

A man was fatally shot in Northwest D.C. on Sunday, authorities said.

Police heard gunshots and went to investigate in the 700 Block of T Street, Northwest, D.C. at 4 a.m. When they arrived, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. He has been identified as Stephon Jenkins, 50, of Northwest, D.C.

A $25,000 award is being offered to anyone who provides information that could lead to an arrest. People are asked to call the DC police at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.