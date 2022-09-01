Man Fatally Shot in Front of Youth Football Team in Southeast DC

A man was fatally shot in front of a youth football team Thursday evening in D.C.

Officials from MPD's Seventh District say officers were called for the report of a shooting in the 1500 block of Mississippi Avenue SE about 7:20 p.m. They arrived to find a man with a gunshot injury.

The scene was close to Malcolm X Elementary School and Oxon Run Park.

The man was among parents and children attending a practice happening in a grassy area across from some homes when he was gunned down. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities from the Seventh District said the shooting happened in front of parents and children attending that practice.

Police said they don't believe that the shooting stemmed from any dispute at the practice. They believe the victim was targeted by the shooter.

No one else was injured. No arrests have been made at this time, and police have no suspect description.

