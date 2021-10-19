police-involved shooting

Man Fatally Shot by DC Police Reached for Officer's Gun, Police Say

By NBCWashington Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 30-year-old man shot and killed by police in Southeast D.C. Monday reached for an officer's gun during a struggle, according to preliminary reports the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting in an apartment in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE took place about 4:35 p.m. as officers served a temporary protective order, police said.

The officers were not hurt.

