Man Fatally Shot by DC Police Reached for Officer's Gun, Police Say

A 30-year-old man shot and killed by police in Southeast D.C. Monday reached for an officer's gun during a struggle, according to preliminary reports the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department said.

The shooting in an apartment in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE took place about 4:35 p.m. as officers served a temporary protective order, police said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The officers were not hurt.

Refresh this article for updates on this developing story.