Man Fatally Shot by DC Police Reached for Officer's Gun, Police Say

A 30-year-old man shot and killed by police in Southeast D.C. Monday reached for an officer's gun during a struggle, according to preliminary reports the chief of the Metropolitan Police Department said.
The shooting in an apartment in the 1300 block of Congress Street SE took place about 4:35 p.m. as officers served a temporary protective order, police said.
The officers were not hurt.
Refresh this article for updates on this developing story.
Local
Stay informed about what's happening in the Washington, D.C., area. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.