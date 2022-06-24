Man Fatally Shot at Rockville Motel, 2 Suspects Charged

A man was shot and killed at a motel in Rockville, Maryland, late Wednesday after he answered a knock at the door, authorities said. Two suspects were charged with murder.

Javier Gonzalez-Mena died after he was shot at the Red Roof Plus+ in the 16000 block of Shady Grove Road, Montgomery County police said. He was 39.

Micah Clemons, 32, of Virginia, and Sergey Danshin, 34, of Rockville, were charged with first-degree murder and gun offenses.

Officers responded to the motel at about 11:30 p.m. after a shooting was reported. They found Gonzlez-Mena suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The initial investigation determined that Gonzlez-Mena, who had no known address, was staying at the motel and heard a knock at the door. He stepped outside and was shot, police said.

Clemons and Danshin were identified as suspects and taken into custody. Both men were held without bond. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had lawyers.

Get updates on what's happening in the D.C. area to your inbox. Sign up for our News Headlines newsletter.

No information on a potential motive was released.

Anyone with possibly relevant information is asked to contact police.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.