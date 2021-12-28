Man Fatally Shot at Anacostia Metro Station

A man was shot and killed at the Anacostia Metro station in Southeast D.C. on Tuesday morning, police say.

The man, who was not immediately identified, was shot multiple times at an entrance to the station. Police evidence markers could be seen there.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Metro trains bypassed the station and later resumed regular service. The station entrance at Firth Sterling Avenue and Howard Road SE was closed, Metro officials said.

Green Line Alert: Trains are temporarily bypassing Anacostia due to a police investigation. Shuttle Bus requested. — Metrorail Info (@Metrorailinfo) December 28, 2021

The homicide count in D.C. is up 14%, with 225 people killed this year so far, compared to 197 people at this time last year, Metropolitan Police Department crime statistics say.

