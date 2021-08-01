Man Fatally Shot at 7th and O Streets NW

A man was fatally shot late Saturday in the 700 block of O Street NW, police said.

Officers were in the area about 11:15 p.m. when they heard the sound of gunfire and found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The crime scene was located between Mount Vernon Square and Shaw.

D.C. Fire and EMS took the victim to a hospital, where he died. He has been identified as 31-year-old Kervin Sanches of Northeast D.C.

Police said a second male victim went to a local hospital with a gunshot wound that was not life-threatening.

There was no information available on a possible suspect or possible motive. MPD detectives are investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Those wishing to remain anonymous may submit information to the police department’s text tip line by sending a text message to 50411.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information leading to an arrest and conviction.