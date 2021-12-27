Man Fatally Shot After Intervening in Fight at Maryland Restaurant: Police

A man was shot and killed after he tried to intervene during a fight Sunday night inside a restaurant in Frederick County, Maryland, police said.

The victim, identified as Jaion Antonio Penamon, was shot multiple times and died at the scene, the Frederick Police Department said.

Officials responded at about 7:15 p.m. According to a preliminary investigation, a man and a woman got into an altercation inside a restaurant in the 100 block of Routzahn’s Way in Frederick. Penamon tried to intervene in the dispute and was then shot in the vestibule of the restaurant, police said.

Authorities soon identified a person of interest, who is now in police custody. That person's name will be released if an official arrest is made and charges are filed, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. Police ask anyone with information to contact detectives at 301-600-TIPS (8477).

This was the second shooting to stem from an apparent dispute Sunday in the greater region. Earlier in the day, in Frederick County, Virginia, four people were shot when an argument between a man and woman turned violent at a rest stop along Interstate 81, near the 320-mile marker, state police said.

