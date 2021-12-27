Man Killed After Intervening in Fight at Maryland Burger King: Police

A man was shot and killed after he tried to intervene in a fight inside a Burger King in Frederick, Maryland, the day after Christmas, police said.

Jaion Antonio Penamon died after he was shot multiple times, the Frederick Police Department said.

Darin Tyler Robey, 20, was arrested and charged with murder on Monday.

According to a preliminary investigation, Robey and a woman got into an "altercation" in the fast food restaurant in the 100 block of Routzahn’s Way, police said in a statement. Penamon tried to intervene in the dispute and "Robey shot him multiple times in the vestibule of the restaurant," police said.

There is significant police presence on the area of the 100 Block of Routzahn’s Way investigating a homicide that occurred this evening. We are asking the public to avoid the area while we conduct our investigation. pic.twitter.com/zcdHZrJyEw — Frederick Police (@Fred_MD_Police) December 27, 2021

Officials responded at about 7:15 p.m. Police did not immediately say how old Penamon was or whether he, Robey and the woman knew each other.

Police filed for charges of first- and second-degree murder, first- and second-degree assault and several firearms charges.

The investigation is ongoing. Police asked for tips, saying, "Even with a suspect in custody, this is still an active investigation and FPD is requesting anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information regarding the incident contact Det. Jones at 240-674-7058 or KJones@frederickmdpolice.org. Callers may also remain anonymous and contact the Frederick Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 301-600-TIPS (8477)."

This was the second shooting to stem from an apparent dispute Sunday in D.C. area. Earlier in the day, in Frederick County, Virginia, four people were shot when an argument between a man and woman turned violent at a rest stop along Interstate 81, near the 320 mile marker, state police said.

