Man Fatally Shot After Banquet Hall Party at Charles County Fire Station

A man was shot and killed after he attended a party Sunday at a volunteer fire department’s banquet hall in Charles County, Maryland, officials say.

Leon Nathaniel Inabinett of Capitol Heights was killed, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was 25.

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a preliminary homicide investigation, Inabinett attended a birthday party at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department’s banquet hall, located on Livingston Road in the Bryans Road community.

He was helping to clean up after the party and was in the back parking lot when an “unknown” person or persons shot him, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers arrived at about 10:45 p.m. Inabinett was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives are working on leads and trying to establish a motive.

“There were no known incidents at the party prior to the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Tips may be made anonymously.

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story.