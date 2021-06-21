Charles County

Man Fatally Shot After Banquet Hall Party at Charles County Fire Station

Leon Nathaniel Inabinett was helping clean up after a party at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department’s banquet hall when he was shot, officials said

By NBC Washington Staff

charles county homicide
NBC Washington

A man was shot and killed after he attended a party Sunday at a volunteer fire department’s banquet hall in Charles County, Maryland, officials say. 

Leon Nathaniel Inabinett of Capitol Heights was killed, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement. He was 25. 

Download our NBC Washington app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to a preliminary homicide investigation, Inabinett attended a birthday party at the Bryans Road Volunteer Fire Department’s banquet hall, located on Livingston Road in the Bryans Road community. 

Local

wnba 2 hours ago

Tina Charles, Ariel Atkins to Represent Mystics at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

Virginia coast 3 hours ago

Expedition to Explore Underwater Plateau, Shipwrecks Off Atlantic Coast

He was helping to clean up after the party and was in the back parking lot when an “unknown” person or persons shot him, the sheriff’s office said. 

Officers arrived at about 10:45 p.m. Inabinett was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. 

Detectives are working on leads and trying to establish a motive. 

“There were no known incidents at the party prior to the shooting,” the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. Tips may be made anonymously. 

Stay with NBC Washington for more details on this developing story. 

This article tagged under:

Charles CountyshootingBryans Road
Coronavirus Pandemic COVID-19: Data, Charts & Maps Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Inequality in America Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us