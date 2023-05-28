Man Fatally Shot Aboard Green Line Train

A man was shot and killed on a Metro train shortly before noon Sunday.

Metro transit police and D.C. police responded to the shooting about 11:45 a.m. at the Navy Yard station. The victim was unconscious and not breathing.

"Unfortunately, despite lifesaving measures, the adult male victim was pronounced deceased at the scene," Metro transit police said

Information on what led up to the shooting was not immediately available. Transit police have not given details on a possible suspect or on any arrests.

Metro said trains were bypassing the Navy Yard station. Trains are running every 12 minutes and are single-tracking between Navy Yard and Anacostia due to the police investigation.

This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates.