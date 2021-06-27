Investigation Underway After Man Dies in Custody, Calvert County Sheriff's Office Says

A man died while in deputy custody Saturday, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release, and the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is investigating.

Deputies said they responded to “a suspicious person breaking windows in the 2100 block of Lowery Road” shortly after 1 p.m.

Huntingtown resident Antoine Brooks, 31, was “handcuffed and taken to a shaded area to await transport. No weapons, Taser, or other force was utilized to effect the arrest,” the sheriff’s office said.

While arrested, the sheriff’s office said Brooks admitted to consuming a controlled dangerous substance and moments later, his breathing became shallow and his pulse grew faint.

“Deputies immediately called for an ambulance and rendered medical assistance on scene by administering Narcan, using an AED and performing CPR. Brooks was ultimately transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased,” the sheriff’s office said.

Brook’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy, while the cause and manner of his death, toxicology results and additional testing of vital organs are pending, the sheriff’s office said.

Bodycam footage will not be released until after Brook’s family views the video, which is expected to happen Monday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.