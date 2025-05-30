Man dies in shooting outside CVS in Prince George's

A man is dead after a shooting outside a CVS pharmacy in Prince George's County, Maryland, Friday morning, police say.

Officers found the man suffering from a gunshot wound at the CVS at 7050 Allentown Road in Camp Springs about 10 a.m.

He died at the scene, police said.

Detectives put yellow crime tape around the drugstore parking lot to block it off as they investigate.

Police are working to establish a suspect in the case.

No further information was immediately available.

