Man Dies in Leesburg Police Custody: Officials

A 26-year-old man died at a hospital Friday after Leesburg, Virginia, police found him agitated in a hotel parking lot, then restrained him, police said.

The man was pronounced dead at Inova Loudoun Hospital about 90 minutes after officers were called for a man acting erratically, according to a release from the Leesburg Police Department.

Information about the man’s identity was not immediately released while police try to contact his next of kin, police said.

A committee of law enforcement personnel from several Northern Virginia jurisdictions is set to investigate, Leesburg police said.

Someone called 911 about 6:30 p.m. Friday and reported a man in the lobby of a Best Western. The caller thought the man may have been on drugs or having a medical emergency, police said.

A Loudoun County fire and rescue team responded and was treating the man in the hotel parking lot when officers arrived, police said.

He was “very agitated and combative,” according to police.

Leesburg police officers handcuffed the man, then restrained his legs, police said.

The man was taken to the hospital. He was still “agitated and combative” in the ambulance, police said.

The man was turned over to medical staff at Inova Loudoun Hospital, then pronounced dead at 7:53 p.m., police said.

A cause of death wasn't immediately announced. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is set to conduct an autopsy. Police haven’t confirmed whether drugs were involved.

The Northern Virginia Critical Incident Response Team is set to investigate the in-custody death, police said.

The team was announced less than a year ago as a partnership between Northern Virginia police departments to investigate use of force incidents.

