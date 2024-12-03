18-year-old dies after shooting inside Denny's in Northeast DC

An 18-year-old died after he was shot inside the Denny’s restaurant on Bladensburg Road NE in D.C. Tuesday morning, authorities say.

Jeremiah Law was the victim, police said in an update Wednesday. He lived in Fort Washington, Maryland.

911 callers told police just before 11 a.m. there had been in a shooting in the men’s room.

Customer Paul Hines said he was eating breakfast when he noticed a commotion.

We've got the news you need to know to start your day. Sign up for the First & 4Most morning newsletter — delivered to your inbox daily. >Sign up here.

“These kids was running out of the restaurant. I said, 'Something ain’t right,'” he said.

Then he smelled gun powder.

Law was found on the sidewalk. Paramedics worked to save his life and rushed him to a hospital. Video shows his puffy coat and boots were left behind. Law later died.

Police found a significant amount of marijuana in the men’s room after the shooting, a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation told News4.

News4 sends breaking news stories by email. Go here to sign up to get breaking news alerts in your inbox.

No information was released on any suspects police are searching for.

So far this year, 179 people have been killed in D.C., compared with 252 people last year, in a 29% decline.

A homicide investigation is underway. Anyone with potentially relevant information is asked to contact police.