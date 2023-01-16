Man Dies After Crash Into Car, DC Building

A man has died after two cars crashed and one of them collided into the National Housing Center building in Northwest D.C. on Sunday.

The man was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that crashed just before 6:15 p.m. at 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW, authorities said. Police did not name the man.

Medics took the man and five other people to a hospital. Three others were evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment. The victims were all people who were inside the vehicles, police said.

Police said five people were in one car and three people were in another. Authorities have not released any further details about what happened.

There was no structural damage done to the building.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.