crash

Man Dies After Crash Into Car, DC Building

The crash happened at 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW 

By Gina Cook

NBC Washington

A man has died after two cars crashed and one of them collided into the National Housing Center building in Northwest D.C. on Sunday. 

The man was a passenger in one of the two vehicles that crashed just before 6:15 p.m. at 15th Street and Massachusetts Avenue NW, authorities said. Police did not name the man.

Medics took the man and five other people to a hospital. Three others were evaluated at the scene and declined further treatment. The victims were all people who were inside the vehicles, police said. 

Police said five people were in one car and three people were in another. Authorities have not released any further details about what happened.

There was no structural damage done to the building.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

This article tagged under:

crashNorthwest DC
Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Coronavirus Pandemic See It, Share It Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds Submit a tip The Scene 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
About NBC4 Washington Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us