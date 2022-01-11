Prince George's Co. Police

Man Dies After Christmas Day Hit-and-Run in Fort Washington

According to a preliminary investigation, the man was heading north on Tucker Road when a driver behind him tried to pass his truck.

By Clara Garcia

Police siren lights
wsfurlan/Getty Images

A 56-year-old man has died weeks after his car crashed into a tree following a hit-and-run in Fort Washington, Maryland, police said. Authorities are looking for the driver of the striking vehicle. 

The collision happened on Christmas afternoon. The victim was identified as Juan Acevedo Castellón, of Fort Washington.

Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 to the intersection of Tucker Road and Palmer Road for the report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Acevedo Castellón was heading north on Tucker Road when a driver behind him tried to pass his truck. During the attempt, the driver hit Acevedo Castellón’s car, causing him to lose control and strike a tree. 

The driver who had been trying to pass then fled the scene, police said.

Acevedo Castellón died of his injuries on Jan. 8, two weeks after the incident, police said. 

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on this case is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422. 

