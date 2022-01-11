Man Dies After Christmas Day Hit-and-Run in Fort Washington

A 56-year-old man has died weeks after his car crashed into a tree following a hit-and-run in Fort Washington, Maryland, police said. Authorities are looking for the driver of the striking vehicle.

The collision happened on Christmas afternoon. The victim was identified as Juan Acevedo Castellón, of Fort Washington.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

Officers responded at about 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 25 to the intersection of Tucker Road and Palmer Road for the report of a crash.

According to a preliminary investigation, Acevedo Castellón was heading north on Tucker Road when a driver behind him tried to pass his truck. During the attempt, the driver hit Acevedo Castellón’s car, causing him to lose control and strike a tree.

The driver who had been trying to pass then fled the scene, police said.

Acevedo Castellón died of his injuries on Jan. 8, two weeks after the incident, police said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has any information on this case is asked to contact police at 301-731-4422.