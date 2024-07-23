Man dies after carjacker runs over him with his own car

A man has died after being carjacked and run over with his stolen SUV as he tried to grab onto it.

It happened around 7 p.m. Saturday evening at the Oasis at Montclair, a gated apartment complex in Dumfries in Prince William County. The carjacking took place just outside the gates.

Images released by Prince William County Police show the Lexus SUV taken from the victim, identified as 37-year-old Jose Vasquez Galvan.

“He was always smiling when I saw him, but I didn’t really know too much more about him,” said a neighbor, Mylie Smith. “I always saw him with his two little girls and everything.”

Police were searching for the victim’s stolen 1999 gold Lexus 300 with Virginia license plates TUW8710. They believe it has damage to the rear left bumper area, tail light assembly and possibly to the rear left rim. There are two “Baby On Board” stickers on the back of the SUV.

“This is normally a safe area,”said Kenyon Connor, a resident of the building. “Stuff like this doesn’t usually happen around here. Maybe car racing happens on the main road, you can hear it from here.”

Jean Manuel has a daughter who lives in the complex because they expected it to be safe.

“We thought gated community’s safer for sure for her first apartment,” Manuel said. “Her care was stolen within literally three months of her living here.”