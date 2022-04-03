Man Dies After Being Found Shot in a Car in Suitland: Police

A man died after he was found shot in a car early Sunday in Suitland, Maryland, police said.
Prince George's County officers responded at about 5:30 a.m. to the area of Suitland Road and Silver Hill Road for a welfare check. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds, officials said.
He was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.
Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police said detectives were working to identify a suspect and a motive. More details on the incident were not immediately available.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.