Crime and Courts

Man Dies After Being Found Shot in a Car in Suitland: Police

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide

By Clara Garcia

Getty

A man died after he was found shot in a car early Sunday in Suitland, Maryland, police said.

Prince George's County officers responded at about 5:30 a.m. to the area of Suitland Road and Silver Hill Road for a welfare check. They found a man in the driver’s seat of a vehicle with several gunshot wounds, officials said.

He was taken to a hospital where he died hours later.

Stay informed about local news and weather in the D.C. area. Get the NBC4 Washington app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police said detectives were working to identify a suspect and a motive. More details on the incident were not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

This article tagged under:

Crime and Courts
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions Cozi TV
Contact Us