Prince George's County Fire Department

Man Found Dead in Burning Lanham Home: Officials

By Justin Finch

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man was found dead in a burning home in Lanham, Maryland, early Friday, and officials are investigating how he died and how the fire started, the Prince George’s County Fire Department said.

Firefighters were sent to a one-story home in the 9300 block of Annapolis Road about 1:40 a.m., officials said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The body of Joseph Ingegneri, 68, was found during an initial search, officials said.

The fire spread from the basement and flames were coming out of the roof when firefighters arrived, officials said.

Local

gun violence 2 hours ago

Nearly 200K ‘Soul Boxes' on National Mall Honor Gun Violence Victims

football 3 hours ago

Virginia Tech: Selfish Behavior Prompts Restrictions for Football Game

Hours later, firefighters were drenching the home from above using a hose on a firetruck ladder.

Numerous first responder vehicles were near the home, blocking part of eastbound Annapolis Road. Traffic was turning around at Fontana Drive.

No firefighters were reported injured.

Stay with News4 for more on this developing story.

This article tagged under:

Prince George's County Fire DepartmentLanham
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Northern Virginia Prince George's County Weather Changing Climate Videos Investigations NBC4 Responds 4 Your Home U.S. & World Politics Health Changing Minds NBCLX NBC Sports The Scene Community Vote: Polls & Trivia
Our Apps Submit Photos and Video Submit a Consumer Complaint Promotions Newsletters On-Air Mentions
Contact Us