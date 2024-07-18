Man dead after stabbing in Glover Park Safeway parking lot

A man is dead after a stabbing in broad daylight the parking lot of a Safeway in Glover Park.

Police received the call around 12:30 p.m. and responded to the scene on the 1800 block of Wisconsin Avenue Northwest.

The altercation involved two adult males. Police found a scene in the parking garage of the Safeway, but no victims.

Somehow, they both made their way to Georgetown Hospital about a mile away. There, the other man was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile at the store commonly referred to as the “Social Safeway,” detectives continued processing the scene in the parking garage as patrons continued their shopping.

The garage bristles with surveillance cameras. So far, police have not put out any suspect information, nor have the identities of the men involved been released.