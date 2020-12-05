20-Year-Old Dead After Shooting at Maryland Mall: Police

A man was found dead in The Mall in Columbia parking lot Friday after gunshots rang out, police say.

Anthony Patterson, 20, of Owings Mills, had an altercation with an unknown person who shot him in the parking area in front of Main Event, an amusement center, police said.

Witnesses heard multiple gunshots, police said. The suspect ran away after the shooting.

Howard County Police say officers responded about 10:20 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. There are no indications that Patterson knew the shooter, police said.

No other injuries were reported. Police don’t believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.

Officers went inside Main Event to interview potential witnesses, police said.

There's a $5,000 reward available for information in the case. Contact police at 410-313-STOP or HCPDcrimetips@howardcountymd.gov.

