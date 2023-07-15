Man killed in shooting on Quackenbos Street NW

A man died in a local hospital Saturday morning, after Metropolitan Police Department officers investigating calls about a shooting found him unconscious in the street.

Officers from the 4th District responded to reports of a shooting at around 12:05 a.m. on 300 Quakenbos Street NW.

When they arrived, officers found the man, who was not breathing. The man was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police have not yet shared the man's identity, and they have not released any information about the possible shooter or shooters.