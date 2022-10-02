Northern Virginia

Man Dead After Fatal Shooting in Alexandria

The Fairfax County Police are investigating in the area of Jeff Todd Way

By NBC Washington Staff

A man who was dropped off at Mount Vernon Hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning has died, authorities say.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to Fairfax Hospital after Mount Vernon Hospital. He later died from his injuries, the Fairfax County Police said.

It was not immediately clear where the shooting happened. Officers are investigating the shooting at Jeff Todd Way in the Alexandria area.

Police said they do not believe it was a random act. They are looking for a suspect driving a silver Nissan Maxima with Maryland tags.

This is a developing story.

