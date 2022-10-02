Man Dead After Fatal Shooting in Alexandria

A man who was dropped off at Mount Vernon Hospital with a gunshot wound on Sunday morning has died, authorities say.

The victim had a gunshot wound to the upper body and was transported to Fairfax Hospital after Mount Vernon Hospital. He later died from his injuries, the Fairfax County Police said.

The victim has succumbed to his injuries. Detectives from our Major Crimes Bureau and Crime Scene Section are responding to assume the investigation. https://t.co/OUoja7Lb93 — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) October 2, 2022

It was not immediately clear where the shooting happened. Officers are investigating the shooting at Jeff Todd Way in the Alexandria area.

Police said they do not believe it was a random act. They are looking for a suspect driving a silver Nissan Maxima with Maryland tags.

This is a developing story.