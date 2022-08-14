US Capitol

Man Dead After Driving Car Into US Capitol Barricade, Shooting: Police

Authorities do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, which is currently on recess

By Allison Hageman

NBC Universal, Inc.

A man is dead after driving his car into a barricade outside the U.S. Capitol and then fatally shooting himself, according to the U.S. Capitol Police.

Police responded to the scene of a man who crashed his car into a vehicle barricade after hearing gunfire at East Capitol Street and Second Street outside of the Capitol grounds at 4 a.m. Sunday.

After hitting the barricade, the man got out of his car and the car erupted into flames, police said. He then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street.

Officers responded to the scene immediately after hearing gunfire. When officers approached the man, he turned the gun on himself. According to police, it does not appear any officers fired their weapons.

Officers do not believe the man was targeting members of Congress, since it was on recess at the time of the incident.

Capitol Police are investigating the man’s background. The Metropolitan Police Department is handling the death investigation.

No other injuries were reported.

