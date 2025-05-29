Montgomery County Police

Man dead after clash at Silver Diner in Maryland as police seek witnesses

Silver Diner issued a statement describing what they say happened the night Fredi Torres died after a clash at the local restaurant chain's Rockville location.

By Annika Duneja

A man died after a report of an assault at a Silver Diner location in Montgomery County, Maryland, last week, authorities say. Police are seeking any witnesses who could potentially aid the investigation.

Fredi Torres, of Gaithersburg, died after an incident at the Rockville location, on Rockville Pike, on May 21, county police said Wednesday. He was 49.

Police responded to a report of an assault at the restaurant at about 11:50 p.m. They found him unresponsive and began life-saving measures until medics arrived. Torres was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Silver Diner issued a statement describing what they say happened that night.

"We were very saddened to learn of an incident at our Rockville location that resulted in a fatality following the restraint of a customer who appeared to be intoxicated," the company said. "He was asked to leave by the manager, left and then returned to the restaurant where he went behind the counter at the restaurant and assaulted the manager. Employees restrained the customer who then passed out, 9-1-1 was called and the victim later died. We’re working closely with the police.”

An autopsy of Torres will be conducted to determine his cause and manner of death.

Any customers who saw what happened are asked to contact police. Tipsters can stay anonymous.

