Man critically injured in crash with shooting suspect near Joint Base Andrews

A driver fired shots on a busy road, driving away before crashing into another car and critically injuring a man outside of Joint Base Andrews on Sunday afternoon, authorities say.

A driver traveling on Suitland Parkway near Allentown Road called 911 at about 1:40 p.m. to report a driver in a black BMW following their car and “firing shots,” according to a release from the Independent Investigations Division. No one was injured by the shooting.

Shortly after, Morningside Police officers spotted a BMW that matched the dispatcher's description on Suitland Road.

The driver of the BMW was at the intersection of Suitland and Allentown roads, about a mile away from the initial shooting, when he lost control and hit a Ford in the northbound turning lane. The crash was outside a Joint Base Andrews gate.

We're making it easier for you to find stories that matter with our new newsletter — The 4Front. Sign up here and get news that is important for you to your inbox.

Video taken after the crash shows a black BMW on top of a damaged tan Ford sedan.

The male driver of the BMW then ran away from the crash. He was later found by police and taken to a hospital with minor injuries.

There were three people inside the Ford. The male driver was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The car’s two young passengers were treated at a hospital and released.

A loaded gun was found in the suspects’ car.

It was not immediately clear if police were pursuing the BMW at the time of the crash.

The Independent Investigations Division is investigating.

News4 reached out to Joint Base Andrews officials to see if the crash impacted base operations.

This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for more updates.