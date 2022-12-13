Crime and Courts

Man Convicted of Murder in Shooting of Midshipman's Mother

Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of an Annapolis hotel

By Matthew Stabley and Associated Press

Michelle Cummings

A man was found guilty of first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of the mother of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman in June 2021, the Anne Arundel County State's Attorney's Office said.

Angelo Harrod also was convicted of attempted first-degree murder for shooting at two young people returning home from a date, the state's attorney said.

One of the bullets intended for the couple struck and killed 57-year-old Michelle Cummings, who was visiting Annapolis from Houston with her husband to see her son's induction into the Naval Academy.

Cummings was struck by the stray bullet while sitting on a hotel patio.

Harrod faces life without parole plus up to four additional life sentences at sentencing in February.

NBCWashington/AP

